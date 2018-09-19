Henry Winkler Wins First Emmy After Four Decades In Television

Henry Winkler finally has his Emmy.

After a career that has spanned over four decades on some of television's most prominent and famous shows, the 72-year-old snagged his first Emmy win Monday night, for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as Gene Cousineau on HBO's Barry.

Video of 70th Emmy Awards: Henry Winkler Wins For Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Winkler was nominated three times for his work on Happy Days as the now cultural icon Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli, in 1976, 1977, and 1978. He was also nominated for an Emmy in 1979 for an informational program, and in 2000 as a guest actor on The Practice.

Backstage at the awards show, Winkler told the gathered press, "I was 27 when I started doing The Fonz. I'm now 72 and I'm standing right here in front of you with her. Wow."

