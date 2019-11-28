Actor Henry Winkler Is Already Thinking About Thanksgiving Leftovers

While everyone is excited for the massive Thanksgiving meal they will be having on Thursday, plenty are already looking forward to leftovers on Friday. Count actor Henry Winkler as one of those already thinking about his leftover meal on Friday. The actor sent out a tweet on Tuesday revealing his post-Thanksgiving meal plans.

CAN NOT wait until Friday ... the next day sandwich on Wonder Bread...with crispy stuffing , Mayo , Ocean Spray

Cranberry and TURKEY .. O MY — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 26, 2019

On Tuesday, The ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Barry’ actor revealed while he’s excited for Thanksgiving, it’s the next day meal made out of leftovers he’s most excited about. In his tweet, Winkler said “CAN NOT wait until Friday ... the next day sandwich on Wonder Bread...with crispy stuffing , Mayo , Ocean Spray Cranberry and TURKEY.” Many on social media agreed with Winkler, as just about everyone can agree; that sandwich sounds incredible.

Next day Thanksgiving is the best Thanksgiving. — KK Lena (@meltedpotmama) November 26, 2019

Mr. Winkler, May I suggest you use a soft crust sliced sourdough bread .....and I add Swiss cheese; other than that, our sandwiches are the same....you will thank me Friday!!! — Raye Pollock (@rayebertphx) November 27, 2019

We're so glad to be included in your holidays! :-) Thanks for the love! — Ocean Spray (@OceanSprayInc) November 27, 2019

Agreement wasn’t the only reaction form social media, as some gave tips on their favorite leftover meals, and even Ocean Spray got involved, recognizing the actor’s tweet. While many will be enjoying their Thanksgiving dinner, Winkler and many others will be thinking about tomorrow. At least everyone can find their own way to love Thanksgiving.

