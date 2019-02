Henry Winkler’s still got the moves!

The 73-year-old appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and even before he sat down, he busted out the infamous dance moves made famous by Fonzie from Happy Days.

Video of Henry Winkler Kicks Off His Tonight Show Interview with "The Fonz" Dance

Winkler won his first Emmy last year for his performance in the HBO series Barry, but he’s always going to be the Fonz!

Video of HAPPY DAYS!!!!! The Fonz is dancing.

Via HuffPost