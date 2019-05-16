Helicopter Sent Into A Tailspin, Crash Lands Into New York's Hudson River

May 16, 2019
JT
JT
Helicopter, Crash, Recovery, New York, NYPD, Rescue, 2019

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

A helicopter had just refueled on the West Side of Manhattan yesterday afternoon when disaster struck.

The 35-year-old pilot suddenly lost altitude, sending the chopper into a tailspin, all leading to a crash landing into the Hudson River.

The helicopter was mostly underwater.  Thankfully, inflatable pontoons kept it from sinking into the Hudson completely.  The FDNY and NYPD were able to secure the helicopter, and drag it to a nearby heliport where it was tethered, and eventually completely lifted out of the water.

Luckily, the pilot was the only person on board, and he was  safely removed from the water by a NY Waterway Ferry.

In 32 years, NY Waterway crews have rescued almost 300 people from the waters of New York Harbor, including 143 people alone from U.S. Airways Flight 1549 in "The Miracle on the Hudson."

Via ABC 7

Tags: 
New York
Helicopter
Crash
Hudson River
News
Rescue
NYPD
FDNY
Video

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes