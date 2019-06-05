Helicopter Rescue Doesn't Go As Planned As 74-Year-Old Victim Spins Uncontrollably In The Air

A helicopter rescue in Arizona didn't go exactly as planned yesterday.

Firefighters were trying to airlift the 74-year-old female victim who had become stuck on a hiking trail. Firefighters from the Phoenix Fire Department felt the best course of action was to airlift the victim off of the mountain.

They were able to secure her in a rescue stretcher, but as the helicopter took off, a line that was supposed to prevent the stretcher from spinning in circles failed, and air turbulence from the helicopter’s rotor caused a burst of turbulence, which sent the elderly woman in an uncontrollable spin.

WILD HELICOPTER RESCUE: Firefighters say a 74-year-old woman had to be flown off of Piestewa Peak this morning after she suffered an injury while hiking.



Thankfully, the woman suffered no injuries as a result of the spinning.

Via NY Post