Texas Board Of Education To Consider Removing Helen Keller From School Curriculum

The Texas State Board of Education heard testimony yesterday on several proposed changes to the current curriculum studied in social studies classes across public schools.

Some of these proposed changes include the removal of the study of several historical figures, one of whom being Helen Keller. The board wants to “streamline” education, and make the curriculum more flexible for its teachers.

Today, the @TXSBOE will hear public testimony on eliminating Helen Keller, Hillary Clinton and dozens of other people from the state's history curriculum.



Follow me for live tweets from the debate and read this for background: https://t.co/4beykVDyqZ #txlege #txed pic.twitter.com/3RGAIrp9t7 — Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) November 13, 2018

Keller, along with Hillary Clinton, and the Women Airforce Service Pilots are considered “non-essential” figures, and if cut, schools would be legally prohibited from talking about them.

Of course, there is severe opposition. Austin resident Robbie Caldwell told the board, “Helen Keller is the only point of reference for deaf blindness because it is unlikely an educator, a government worker, a doctor would have any other interaction with any other person who was deaf blind. We need Helen Keller to remain in our Texas curriculum.”

Caldwell’s daughter Gabrielle, 17, is deaf and blind, and attends the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired also testified. She said, “I am hoping that you keep Helen Keller being taught in our schools. She traveled the world, worked very hard and helped a lot of people. She is a hero. I like to travel and want to travel the world. I study hard, too. I believe I can do these things because Helen Keller did them.”

Video of How Helen Keller Learned to Talk.

Via Dallas News