Heavy Rains Completely Flood Dallas Love Field Parking Garage

It's raining across DFW. Hard.

All this morning, North Texas has been hit by a wave of storms, which, understandably, has caused some flooding. One of the places hit the hardest was Dallas Love Field Airport.

Video shot earlier this morning shows the lower level of Love Field's parking garage completely flooded, submerging the cars that unfortunately were parked there.

Crews have been unsuccessful in their attempts to pump the water out.

The airport has recieved 3.30 inches of rain and counting.

Via NBC DFW