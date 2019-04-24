Heavy Rains Completely Flood Dallas Love Field Parking Garage
It's raining across DFW. Hard.
All this morning, North Texas has been hit by a wave of storms, which, understandably, has caused some flooding. One of the places hit the hardest was Dallas Love Field Airport.
Video shot earlier this morning shows the lower level of Love Field's parking garage completely flooded, submerging the cars that unfortunately were parked there.
Dangerous situation at @DallasLoveField Airport. 50+ cars are completely submerged in water. All lower levels are flooding. Crews not able to pump water out. #IamUp @News8Daybreak @wfaa @NBCDFW @CBSDFW @NBCDFWWeather @TxStormChasers @dallasnews pic.twitter.com/0QcHiS0ZDh— Omair Siddiqi (@omair_siddiqi) April 24, 2019
Crews have been unsuccessful in their attempts to pump the water out.
#BREAKING Dozens of cars in lower parking garage flooded @DallasLoveField. @ShannonMFox4 live with the latest @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/oXjteYUMGJ— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) April 24, 2019
The airport has recieved 3.30 inches of rain and counting.
Via NBC DFW