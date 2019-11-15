A “Pimply” Brad Pitt Was Rejected For Lead Role In ‘Heathers,’ The Film’s Writer Revealed

It has been 30 years since the cult-classic ‘Heathers’ shocked audiences around the country. While the film didn’t receive success initially, it has become a beloved satire that helped launch the career of Christian Slater. Slater has become one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, but another huge name had the first shot at the part, according to the films writer.

According to Daniel Waters, the role of JD almost when to a young, pimply-faced Brad Pitt. Waters sat down recently to promote the film’s new 30th anniversary steelbook Blu-ray release, but shared an early run in with Pitt that could have led to him starring in the film. After asking an actress to bring an actor from her class to read for the role of JD, Waters said, “this pimply … [still> good-looking [guy> with a laconic drawl, he does the J.D. role. He was all right. He came up to me afterwards like, 'Hey man, I know I'm not anybody, but for what it's worth, that's brilliant.'"

While Brad Pitt didn’t get the role, what he told Waters stuck with him, and became a running joke between him and his brother, ‘Mean Girls’ director Mark Waters. However, when he ran into Pitt years later, it led to an awkward exchange. After meeting Pitt again, Waters said he called his brother “immediately and was like, 'Dude, you're not gonna believe this. The "I know I'm not anybody" guy was Brad Pitt!'" While it didn’t lead to Pitt starring in the movie, now these two have a great Hollywood story from their early years to share.

