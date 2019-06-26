Before He Was Captain America, Chris Evans Was A Model For The Board Game "Mystery Date"

These days, we all know him as Captain America, but back in the day, he was simply Tyler.

When actors are first starting out in the business, they'll take anything that's thrown their way. Case in point, Chris Evans. He's a huge star now, but in the early 2000's he was just trying to find his way when the board game Mystery Date called.

We're all familiar with the premise: find your true love out of a selection of hunks. Well, Chris Evans was one of those hunks. He was Tyler, whose ideal date included "a walk around the cliffs, then hang out by the bonfire with other friends."

wow @ChrisEvans I think you have some explaining to do "tyler" pic.twitter.com/q0MSeC0B6o — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 25, 2019

And in case you're in the mood for some nostalgia, here's the amazing commercial for the game!

