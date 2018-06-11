HBO Releases First Trailer For Robin Williams Documentary "Come Inside My Mind"

Robin Williams was one of the world's great entertainers.

With the four-year anniversary of his death approaching, HBO released the first trailer of a documentary of Williams' life entitled, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. Featuring interviews from, amongst others, Steve Martin, Billy Crystal, and his son Zak Williams, the documentary provides an intimate look at Williams' life and career, including his battle with the progressive brain disease Lewy body dementia, which ultimately led him to taking his own life.

Video of Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (2018) Official Trailer | HBO

The documentary hits the small screen July 16th!

Via Huffington Post