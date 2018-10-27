To Make Sex Scenes Safer, HBO Has Hired An Intimacy Coordinator

Her name is Alicia Rodis. And she easily has one of the most unusual jobs in Hollywood. She's an intimacy coordinator.

Rodis is the associate director of Intimacy Directors International: an organization that wants to prevent harassment, abuse and sexual violence in television shows and movies. She's just been hired on by HBO to make sex scenes safer on the network.

Emily Meade, from the show The Deuce, requested someone who could advocate for the actors on set during the sex scenes. HBO not only hired Rodis for the position, but the show's director has said he won’t work without an intimacy coordinator ever again. Rodis will be present for all sex scenes on every one of HBO's shows.

In an odd way, it's kind of like having a stunt coordinator: but for scenes of intimacy. Some of the (unusual) things Rodis will do: give actors mouth spray, flavored lubricants, knee pads, or even something to cover their private parts. She'll be present from the beginning writing of the show: to the very end when shooting the scenes.

Source: Huffington Post

