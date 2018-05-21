Hasbro Files Trademark For Play-Doh's Signature Smell

Play-doh has been around since 1956, and if you've EVER played with it, you know half the fun (and sometimes the struggle) was the smell.

Your fingers might smell like it for an hour or two, but it was a pleasant scent. Kind of like how some adults might enjoy the smell of gasoline. Well, Play-doh's parent company Hasbro wants to make sure no other product will carry a similar scent. They've officially filed a trademark for what the Rhode Island-based toymaker calls a "sweet, slightly musky, vanilla fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, combined with the smell of a salted, wheat-based dough."

Mmmmmm!

The company said in a press release that the smell has "has always been synonymous with childhood and fun." They feel the trademark would protect "an invaluable point of connection between the brand and fans." And in case you're wondering, yes, trademarks for scents are incredibly rare, but with the rise of Play-doh-scented products such as colognes and candles, some of which aren't produced by Hasbro, it does make sense to file a trademark.

Via NBC 4i