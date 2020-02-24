Hasbro Announces The Return Of Three Retro Super Soakers For The Spring

Picking a favorite childhood toy can be difficult for some, but for many the choice is very simple; Super Soakers. The beloved water guns, invented by a NASA engineer in 1982, have been a spring and summertime staple for decades. Now, Hasbro has announced that they are bringing back three classic Super Soakers, recreating the look of the original water guns.

Nerf is bringing back three original Super Soakers this spring https://t.co/fJMCvmQK2R pic.twitter.com/v5YdIbKwPO — The Verge (@verge) February 22, 2020

For any fans of the original Super Soakers; the original Super Soaker 100, Super Soaker 30, and Super Soaker 20, these guns have the looks of the classic toys, but with a little more durability. Using the same technology from the originals, Hasbro will sell the new Super Soaker XP100, XP30, and XP20 for $17.99, $12.99 and $7.99 respectively. Hopefully these new models won’t be destroyed when left out in the sun.

I had the one that had the water pack that hooked up on your back and then you held the gun. It was awesome. I think every kid in the 90s had the 100 — Adam with an A (@adamwithana1) February 20, 2020

OG Super Soaker 30 > all other Super Soakers past, present, and future.https://t.co/2u43cMLhgg — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) February 19, 2020

Where’s the Super Soaker 50, though?



https://t.co/gO7El6Zs5i — Andreas Haas (@andreashaas4711) February 20, 2020

Hasbro’s new Super Soakers will be sold exclusively at Target. No official release date for the new water guns has been announced, but Hasbro claims they will be available just in time for Spring. With the new Nerf Super Soakers hitting stores soon, plenty will be getting back to their roots with epic water guns battles.

Via The Verge