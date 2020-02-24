Hasbro Announces The Return Of Three Retro Super Soakers For The Spring

Nerf Will Recreate Three Of The Original Water Guns Created By NASA Engineer Lonnie Johnson

February 24, 2020
JT On Air
JT
Picking a favorite childhood toy can be difficult for some, but for many the choice is very simple; Super Soakers. The beloved water guns, invented by a NASA engineer in 1982, have been a spring and summertime staple for decades. Now, Hasbro has announced that they are bringing back three classic Super Soakers, recreating the look of the original water guns.

For any fans of the original Super Soakers; the original Super Soaker 100, Super Soaker 30, and Super Soaker 20, these guns have the looks of the classic toys, but with a little more durability. Using the same technology from the originals, Hasbro will sell the new Super Soaker XP100, XP30, and XP20 for $17.99, $12.99 and $7.99 respectively. Hopefully these new models won’t be destroyed when left out in the sun.

Hasbro’s new Super Soakers will be sold exclusively at Target. No official release date for the new water guns has been announced, but Hasbro claims they will be available just in time for Spring. With the new Nerf Super Soakers hitting stores soon, plenty will be getting back to their roots with epic water guns battles.

Via The Verge

