Harry Styles Joins Stevie Nicks For Surprise Duet Performances Of "Landslide" And "Stop Dragging My Heart Around"

May 29, 2019
JT
JT
Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Press Room, 2019

(Photo by Stephen Smith/SIPA USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

Those in attendance at the Gucci Cruise 2020 fashion show were treated to a surprise performance from two music icons.

Stevie Nicks was joined on stage by Harry Styles, who was just named the new face of Gucci fragrance, for a couple of duet performances of two of Nicks' most popular songs,  "Landslide" and "Stop Dragging My Heart Around."

Styles is a self-professed giant fan of Nicks, and gave an incredible speech lauding her career at her solo induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame describing her as a "magical gypsy godmother who occupies the in-between."  He also said during his speech, "If you’re lucky enough to know her, she’s always there for you. She knows what you need, advice, a little wisdom, a blouse, a shawl — she’s got you covered. Her songs make you ache, feel on top of the world, make you want to dance, and usually all three at the same time. She’s responsible for more running mascara — including my own — than all the bad dates in history combined. That is true Stevie."

Via Rolling Stone

Tags: 
Stevie Nicks
Harry Styles
Fleetwood Mac
One Direction
duet
Music
performance
Guccie Cruise 2020

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes