Harry Styles Accidentally Bit Off The Tip Of His Tongue While High On Mushrooms

August 28, 2019
JT
Harry Styles, Performing, Pink Shirt, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2017

Harry Styles had quite the experience during the recording of his upcoming album.

Styles did some of the recording at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California, where more often than not, Styles and his party would partake in a little trip.

Styles said, “We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass and listen to Paul McCartney’s 'Ram' in the sunshine.  We’d just turn the speakers into the yard.”

Kissy. Thank you for coming out to see us, it has been a pleasure playing for you all. I'm off to write some more music and I hope I'll be seeing you again very soon. Thank you to my band, the crew, and all of you for making this tour so wonderful. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

Styles told Rolling Stone that the psychedelics “started to play a key role in his creative process,” his entire experience with them wasn’t all positive.

Styles recalled, while walking through the studio, “This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue.  So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place.”

Styles summed the whole recording experience with, “Mushrooms and Blood, now there’s an album title.”

Via USA Today

