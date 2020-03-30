Harry Potter Fans Can Now Take Hogwarts Classes Online

Every Harry Potter fan dreams of attending a school like Hogwarts. The fictional school of witchcraft and wizardry helped shape the series’ most beloved characters, but sadly there is only so much of the curriculum that could apply to the real world. Luckily, fans can now enroll in a virtual version of Hogwarts thanks to the online Harry Potter community.

Accio Hogwarts classes: Harry Potter fans can now brush up on their wizarding skills online https://t.co/oUE7YkwSQG — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 28, 2020

‘Hogwarts Is Here’ is an online social network for Harry Potter fans that has been around since 2014. The website offers fan forums, news about the series and a Library of texts related to Harry Potter. The website offers Hogwarts courses in Astronomy, Charms, Herbology, History of Magic, Potions, Transfiguration, and Defense Against the Dark Arts.

The school is part game, part online course, so fans can either try to earn points in order to be named Head Boy or Girl, or they can join groups to play Harry Potter themed games. Regardless of path, any Harry Potter fan should enjoy brushing up on their witchcraft and wizardry knowledge. With so many people stuck at home, many will soon become Hogwarts experts.

Via Entertainment Weekly