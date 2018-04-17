Fedora, Hat

Harry Anderson, Star Of "Night Court" And "Cheers," Dies At 65

April 17, 2018
Actor Harry Anderson, best known for his roles as Judge Harry Stone on the sitcom Night Court and as Harry “The Hat” Gittes on Cheers was found dead in his home in North Carolina yesterday.  He was 65.  

Anderson was nominated for three consecutive Emmys for his performance on Night Court, which ran on NBC for nine seasons from 1984-1992.  

Friends and former co-stars reacted to the news of Anderson's passing, which at this time the police are still investigating.  At this juncture, however, they suspect no foul play.

Rest in peace, Harry. We miss you already. I tip my hat to you, my friend.

A post shared by Marsha Warfield (@marshawarfield) on

Anderson is survived by his wife Elizabeth Morgan, along with two children from a previous marriage.

Via CNN

