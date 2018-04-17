Harry Anderson, Star Of "Night Court" And "Cheers," Dies At 65

Actor Harry Anderson, best known for his roles as Judge Harry Stone on the sitcom Night Court and as Harry “The Hat” Gittes on Cheers was found dead in his home in North Carolina yesterday. He was 65.

Video of Cheers - Harry The Con Man (High Quality)

Anderson was nominated for three consecutive Emmys for his performance on Night Court, which ran on NBC for nine seasons from 1984-1992.

Video of Night Court - Harry&#039;s Cunning Trap

Friends and former co-stars reacted to the news of Anderson's passing, which at this time the police are still investigating. At this juncture, however, they suspect no foul play.

I am devastated. I’ll talk about you later, Harry, but for now, I’m devastated. — Markie Post (@markie_post) April 16, 2018

Stunned by the passing of Harry Anderson, one of my comedy and magic inspirations growing up. We became friendly over the years - he worked at the @MagicCastle_AMA and recently sold me a handful of great magic memorabilia. My sincere condolences to his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/k9FITPIaBS — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) April 17, 2018

Anderson is survived by his wife Elizabeth Morgan, along with two children from a previous marriage.

Via CNN