Harrison Ford Crashes Interview, Surprises New "Solo" Alden Ehrenreich (Video)

Alden Ehrenreich is currently making the rounds in anticipation of the release of this latest film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ehrenreich received a surprise from none other than the original Han Solo himself.

Harrison Ford crashed Ehrenreich's interview, sneaking up behind him before approaching Ehrenreich and telling him to "get out of his chair." Soon, Ford was gushing to ET about Ehrenreich, singing his praises for carrying on the legacy of Han Solo.

Video of Watch Harrison Ford Surprise Young Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich During ET Interview (Exclusive)

Director Ron Howard was also on hand for the little prank, and even he's been surprised at the level of praise Ford has deemed on Ehrenreich. Howard told ET, "I have to say, I've known Harrison a long time. He can be great, he can be supportive. He's never effusive."

“Remember to never let them tell you the odds.” #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/Zu8a5CHDG3 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 13, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters May 25th.

Via Huffington Post