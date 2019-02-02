Happy Groundhog Day!

Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

February 2, 2019
Photo Credit: Xinhua/Sipa USA

Start quoting those Billy Murray lines...

In case you forgot, it's Groundhog Day! 

And, according to the Pennsylvania groundhog himself (Punxsutawney Phil), the Midwest is going to get some relief from all of those sub-zero temps: we're going to get an early spring!  The little rodent didn't see his shadow this morning.

Punxsutawney, the town that throws the huge festival this day every year, is around 80-miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Source: NBC News

