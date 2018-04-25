Hank Azaria Considering Stepping Down From "The Simpsons" Due To Apu Controversy

Hank Azaria has been a mainstay on The Simpsons since its incarnation, voicing a number of characters including shopkeeper Apu Nahasapeemapetilon since 1990.

However, that all could change as Azaria is willing to step aside from voicing the character due to a rising controversy surrounding the stereotypical nature and characterization of Apu's voice. Filmmaker Hari Kondabolu released a documentary, The Problem with Apu, examining how the character has fostered the stereotypes of the South Asian community.

Video of The Problem With Apu - Official Trailer | truTV

Appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Azaria addressed the controversy, saying he would be willing to "step aside" from voicing the character, and reassured that if Apu's characterization hurt anybody is "genuinely upsetting."

Video of Hank Azaria: &#039;The Right Thing To Do&#039; With Apu

Following his appearance on Colbert, Kondabolu tweeted his appreciation for Azaria's comments.

Thank you, @HankAzaria. I appreciate what you said & how you said it. https://t.co/Otmxygf3DP — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 25, 2018

Via Rolling Stone