Hallmark Christmas Movies For 2019: Everything We Know

So what if Halloween and Thanksgiving haven't happened yet.

September 28, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia

Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

If you're reading this, you're probably obsessed with Hallmark Movies: specifically, Hallmark Christmas Movies.  You may be a little ashamed of that fact.  It's OK.  I won't tell.

It's hard to believe it's the 10th Anniversary of the Hallmark Network's landmark event.  Yes, Hallmark Christmas is going all out this year: we're talking 40 new movies.  And in case you didn't know, they started running the flicks back in February, and they're aired every Friday night on the Hallmark Channel: and they'll do so through the end of the year.

Here are a few more Hallmark Christmas tidbits:

  • Countdown to Christmas starts on Friday, October 25th.
  • Hallmark Drama (yet another Hallmark channel) will begin airing two new television series this year: Project Christmas Joy: Alabama and Christmas Cookie Countdown.
  • There will be two Hanukkah movies: one titled Holday Date.
  • Blake Shelton is releasing yet another movie featuring his music.

See the full movie list, and get ready to break out the Snuggie, here.

Source: Country Living

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Country Living
Hallmark
Hallmark Christmas Movies

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes