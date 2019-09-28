Hallmark Christmas Movies For 2019: Everything We Know

If you're reading this, you're probably obsessed with Hallmark Movies: specifically, Hallmark Christmas Movies. You may be a little ashamed of that fact. It's OK. I won't tell.

It's hard to believe it's the 10th Anniversary of the Hallmark Network's landmark event. Yes, Hallmark Christmas is going all out this year: we're talking 40 new movies. And in case you didn't know, they started running the flicks back in February, and they're aired every Friday night on the Hallmark Channel: and they'll do so through the end of the year.

Here are a few more Hallmark Christmas tidbits:

Countdown to Christmas starts on Friday, October 25th.

Hallmark Drama (yet another Hallmark channel) will begin airing two new television series this year: Project Christmas Joy: Alabama and Christmas Cookie Countdown.

There will be two Hanukkah movies: one titled Holday Date.

Blake Shelton is releasing yet another movie featuring his music.

