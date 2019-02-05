Hallmark Channel To Air Christmas Movies All Year Long

Believe it or not, there are still some people who still have their Christmas tree up.

Further, there are probably some who will leave it up all year ‘round, and that’s no problem. Christmas is an amazing time of year, and if you want to celebrate it all year long, more power to you.

If you happen to be one of those people, we have amazing news for you.

Hallmark Channel, one of the biggest proprietors of Christmas movie cheer has decided that the last couple months of the year is just not enough time to properly celebrate the holiday season. So every Friday night, all year long, Christmas Countdown continues! The channel wrote in a post on Facebook, “To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Countdown to Christmas, we've got holiday movies on Hallmark Channel every Friday night all year long!”

Happy Holidays!

Via Country Living