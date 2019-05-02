Halima Aden Becomes First Model To Wear Hijab And Burkini In “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue”

21-year-old Hadima Aden is a model featured in the upcoming swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated.

With her appearance in the magazine’s annual issue, Aden will also become the first model featured wearing a hijab and a burkini.

Aden told the BBC of her upcoming appearance, “Young girls who wear a hijab should have women they look up to in any and every industry. “We are now seeing politicians, businesswomen, television reporters, and other successful hijabi women in visible roles and that is the message we need to be sending.”

She continued, “The response has been incredible and I’m so honored that Sports Illustrated has taken the step to showcase the beauty that modestly dressed women possess.”

“I never really felt represented because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab.” #ShatteringPerceptions pic.twitter.com/EtNfpszcmy — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 29, 2019

Aden was born in Kenya, at the Kakuma refugee camp where she lived until she moved to the United States. Sports Illustrated decided to do her photoshoot on Watamu Beach on the Kenyan coast.

Via The Guardian