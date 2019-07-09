H. Ross Perot Dies At The Age Of 89

July 9, 2019
JT
JT
H. Ross Perot, Debate, Greeting Questioners, 1992

(Photo by John A. Stano, Detroit Free Press)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

Businessman and Texan H. Ross Perot died earlier today at the age of 89.

Perot is probably best known for his attempt at the presidency, running for office in 1992 as an independent.  He founded Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in Dallas, Texas in 1962.  In 1968, EDS went public, and Perot was featured on the cover of Fortune Magazine, where he was called the "fastest, richest Texan."

Perot ran for the presidency in 1992, receiving 18.9% of the popular vote, but no electoral college votes.  

In May of 2018, Perot donated $50 million to the fund-raising campaign to build the new Victory Park location of the Museum of Nature & Science, which now bears his name.

Perot is survived by his wife Margot and their five children.

Via NBC DFW

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
local
News
H. Ross Perot
death

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes