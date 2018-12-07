Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Credit For The Rise In Popularity Of Yoga

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop has oft been criticized for its seemingly lack of moral sense in regards to the average lifestyle of the everyday reader.

Now, people are up in arms about something else tied to Paltrow, her comments recently that she is responsible for the increasing rise and popularity of yoga.

While talking with the Wall Street Journal, Paltrow recalls when she first started doing yoga, “people were like, ‘What is yoga? She’s a witch. She’s a freak.” And she continued, with an anecdote about recently attending a yoga class in Los Angeles. She said, “Forgive me if this comes out wrong, but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’ And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, ‘You have this job because I've done yoga before.”

Believe it or not, a lot of people took that wrong.

Breaking: Gwyneth Paltrow invented yoga pic.twitter.com/JECxNWsaz4 — Marta ----‍♀️ (@martafsj) December 5, 2018

Me at the post office: ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’ Me to my shrink: ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’ Me to the coffee-cart guy: ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’ Me taking notes at The Cher Show: ‘Y https://t.co/gBuCRgTEW6 — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) December 4, 2018

did not know Gwyneth Paltrow time traveled back 5000 years to give us yoga pic.twitter.com/a4jbWbHvaf — Anna Grady Wilson (@itsgradyy) December 5, 2018

Yoga is said to date back to pre-Vedic Indian traditions, but is most likely to have been developed around the fifth and sixth centuries BCE, well before Paltrow founded Goop in 2008.

Via HuffPost