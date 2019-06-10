Gwyneth Paltrow & New Hubby Brad Falchuk Don't Live Together Full-Time

It's safe to say that Gwyneth Paltrow has been a pioneer of sorts when it comes to relationships. After her first marriage to Chris Martin ended in divorce, she successfully coined the term "conscious uncoupling." Now, after just eight months of marriage to her new hubby, Brad Falchuk, she's making living together a "part-time" thing.

According to People, Gwyneth and Brad only live together in holy matrimony four nights a week. After that, he goes back home to his house. Not only that, but Gwyneth says all her friends are into the idea. She said...

"Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing."

Soooooooo, absence makes the heart grow fonder?