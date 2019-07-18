Gwendoline Christie Submitted Herself For An Emmy Nomination After HBO Didn't

July 18, 2019
JT
JT
Gwendoline Christie, Interview, Graham Norton Show, Black Dress, 2017

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The final season of Game of Thrones received a record 32 nominations for the upcoming 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

The nominations for the show include three first time-nominees in the cast, Gwendline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), and Carice Van Houten (Melisandre).  And in the ultimate display of betting on yourself, all three actors submitted themselves for Emmy consideration after HBO didn't.

I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!!!!????!?!!?!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU UNIVERSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #EmmyAwards #CANITTRULYBEREAL?????????? ------------------------------------♥️

A post shared by Gwendoline Christie (@gwendolineuniverse) on

Whut ?!?!? -- the summer is hot and full of surprises ! Wow, I’m very excited and proud!

A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on

The sheer volume of characters Game of Thrones possesses probably made it a little difficult for HBO to submit everyone, which is why the three submitted themselves and paid the $225 entry fee.  And while it is not uncommon for actors to submit themselves for Emmy consideration, it is pretty rare that it results in a nomination.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sunday, September 22.

Via CBS News

 

