Gwen Stefani Permanently Leaves "The Voice" For 25 Show Las Vegas Residency

The Hollaback Girl is heading to Vegas!

Singer Gwen Stefani recently announced a residency concert at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood casino and resort beginning in June. The scheduled 25 shows will run through next March, averaging about two shows a week. Stefani said in a statement that having a show in Las Vegas is an "incredible honor," and growing up in Anaheim, she always dreamed about one day having a Vegas residency.

Taking residency in Vegas meant Stefani did have to permanently leave her position as a judge on The Voice, though she received the full support from boyfriend Blake Shelton. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "She and Blake had talked a lot about her taking it. Blake felt she should take it. He wants her to express herself through music and grow as an artist. He thinks it's a great career move. This is a great opportunity and her fans will love that."

Caesars Entertainment said the residency will cover the "breadth" of Stefani's career. Tickets are on sale now!

Via CBS News