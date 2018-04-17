Gwen Stefani, Concert, Singing

(Photo by Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Gwen Stefani Permanently Leaves "The Voice" For 25 Show Las Vegas Residency

April 17, 2018
JT
JT
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music

The Hollaback Girl is heading to Vegas!

Singer Gwen Stefani recently announced a residency concert at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood casino and resort beginning in June.  The scheduled 25 shows will run through next March, averaging about two shows a week.  Stefani said in a statement that having a show in Las Vegas is an "incredible honor," and growing up in Anaheim, she always dreamed about one day having a Vegas residency.

Taking residency in Vegas meant Stefani did have to permanently leave her position as a judge on The Voice, though she received the full support from boyfriend Blake Shelton.  A source told Entertainment Tonight, "She and Blake had talked a lot about her taking it.  Blake felt she should take it.  He wants her to express herself through music and grow as an artist.  He thinks it's a great career move.  This is a great opportunity and her fans will love that."

Caesars Entertainment said the residency will cover the "breadth" of Stefani's career.  Tickets are on sale now!  

Via CBS News

Tags: 
Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton The Voice
concert
Live
Music
Las Vegas
Residency
Hollaback Girl
READ MORE READ LESS