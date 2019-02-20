Guy Who Auto Tuned His Cat Meowing Is The Only Video You Need To See Today

February 20, 2019

According to Joaquin Baldwin, his cat just “won’t shut up in the morning.”

So rather than admonish the sweet kitty, Baldwin decided to take another form of action.  He recorded Elton meowing every morning, and decided to edit and auto tune the footage into one amazing and hilarious video.

Seriously, this will be the only video you need to watch today.

And in case you’re wondering how Elton is handling all this newfound fame, Baldwin said, “Elton is taking a break from all the fame now, no autographs pls."

Via Mashable

