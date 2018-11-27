Axl Rose Cuts Guns N' Roses Set Short After Falling Violently Ill

November 27, 2018
JT
JT
Axl Rose, Guns N Roses, Concert, Singing, 2016

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

Axl Rose powered through as best he could, but in the end, his illness was too much to overcome.

Guns N Roses was performing in Abu Dhabi Sunday night when front man Axl Rose felt too sick to continue. He told the crowd, “I've been throwing up for about the last five hours.  So instead of canceling I’m gonna do the best show we can for you.”

 

And he kept to his word, performing 20 of the scheduled 28 songs.  Unfortunately, his illness proved too much to overcome, and the band had to cut their set short.

The group is winding down their current mini tour, reuniting founding members Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. The bad has two dates remaining, one in South Africa, and their final stop in Hawaii December 8th.

Via Page Six

Tags: 
Axl Rose
guns n roses
concert
sick
illness
Live
Music
Video