Axl Rose Cuts Guns N' Roses Set Short After Falling Violently Ill

Axl Rose powered through as best he could, but in the end, his illness was too much to overcome.

Guns N Roses was performing in Abu Dhabi Sunday night when front man Axl Rose felt too sick to continue. He told the crowd, “I've been throwing up for about the last five hours. So instead of canceling I’m gonna do the best show we can for you.”

Video of Axl Rose shortens Guns N&#039; Roses show in Abu Dhabi due to Sickness - November 25, 2018

And he kept to his word, performing 20 of the scheduled 28 songs. Unfortunately, his illness proved too much to overcome, and the band had to cut their set short.

Abu Dhabi, you guys were fucking great tonight! Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We'll see again next time! Cheers! iiii>; ) ' — Slash (@Slash) November 25, 2018

Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle...the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time! — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) November 25, 2018

The group is winding down their current mini tour, reuniting founding members Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. The bad has two dates remaining, one in South Africa, and their final stop in Hawaii December 8th.

Via Page Six