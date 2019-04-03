Duff McKagan Thought Guns N’ Roses Tour Was Done After Axl Broke His Foot

Can you imagine a world where Guns N’ Roses didn’t reunite and go back on tour? It would be a lot less eventful.

According to Duff McKagan, he thought the bands come back tour was going to be canceled before it even began. While the group was doing a warm-up show at the Troubadour in Hollywood, Axl Rose managed to break his foot just three songs into their set. Luckily the Foo Fighters Dave Grohl lent Rose the thrown that he used after breaking his foot onstage.

During an interview McKagan told The Rich Eisen Show, “We played the Troubadour … and Axl broke his foot, like, third song in, and I thought, ‘Well, we've got this one show under our belt. We did this thing. And he wanted to continue on. He was, like, 'This isn't gonna stop me.' We played a bunch of shows with him in a cast in a chair, and we just went through so many revelations of things and ended that on a high note. And that's where we're still at.”

The band kept adding dates to their tour and went on to play 159 shows that spanned from April 2016 to December 2018.

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock