Guide Dog Leads Unknowing Blind Owner Directly Into Pet Store

Guide dogs are entrusted to provide guidance and protection for their owners, and are highly trained, intelligent creatures.

And this pup knows that.

Thai is a guide dog for his owner, Danielle Sykora. Danielle’s sister Michele captured a sweet video of Thai leading Danielle into a store called “Cool Dog Gear.” Of course, being that Danielle is blind, she had no idea where Thai was leading here, and could only trust he knew where to go.

My sisters guide dog always sneakily walks her into this store without her knowing ---- I love dogs, man pic.twitter.com/UuE9wDN4md — Michele Sykora (@michelesykora) April 20, 2018

Despite Thai’s little trickery here, he and Danielle have been together for about five years, and Michele told People, “they have the most awesome relationship. They are never separated and they do everything together.”

Via People