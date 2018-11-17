Forget A Guard Dog: Check Out This Guard Cat

Don't mess with this cat.

November 17, 2018
JT
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Lindsay Mills has one heck of a guard cat!

Her home security camera recently caught her cat taking on a worthy adversary: a curious racoon that was trying to break into the house through the cat door.  Funny enough, neighborhood cats try to come through the door all the time: and he doesn't care.  But when a large racoon tries to break in, the cat acts quickly!

Watch what happened:

