Forget A Guard Dog: Check Out This Guard Cat

Lindsay Mills has one heck of a guard cat!

Her home security camera recently caught her cat taking on a worthy adversary: a curious racoon that was trying to break into the house through the cat door. Funny enough, neighborhood cats try to come through the door all the time: and he doesn't care. But when a large racoon tries to break in, the cat acts quickly!

Watch what happened:

My cat is a goddamn KING. ------ pic.twitter.com/5Np8o8FYvV — Lindsay Mills (@lindsaymills) November 16, 2018

