Group Of Pups At Doggie Day Care Pose For The World's Greatest Selfie

Step aside, Ellen. Your selfie at the 86th Academy Awards was great, but there is a new standard for amazing selfies that all will strive to match.

A group of dogs were spending the day doggie day care at Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Loveland, Ohio when black Labrador mix Rouge snapped the pic. Techinically, a daycare employee may have taken the pic, but Rouge is such a good boy we're going to say he snagged the selfie.

The daycare captioned the photo "A bunch of goofballs," while one commenter wrote, "this is exactly how I imagine the entrance to heaven." We agree with the latter!

Via ABC 7