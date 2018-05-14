Group Of Pups At Doggie Day Care Pose For The World's Greatest Selfie

May 14, 2018
Step aside, Ellen.  Your selfie at the 86th Academy Awards was great, but there is a new standard for amazing selfies that all will strive to match.

A group of dogs were spending the day doggie day care at Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Loveland, Ohio when black Labrador mix Rouge snapped the pic.  Techinically, a daycare employee may have taken the pic, but Rouge is such a good boy we're going to say he snagged the selfie.

The daycare captioned the photo "A bunch of goofballs," while one commenter wrote, "this is exactly how I imagine the entrance to heaven."  We agree with the latter!

Via ABC 7

