Group Of Friends Go Viral For Their Movie Themed Halloween Costume Tradition

Organizing a group Halloween costume can be very difficult, but when done right it’s a guaranteed hit at any Halloween party. For a group of friends in Nebraska, it’s a tradition they take very seriously. The group of girls has gone viral for their Ben Stiller themed group costume as each girl is dressed like a different character of his.

Since 2012, Auburn Salcedo and her friends Paige, Aida, Jamie, Lindsay, Lauren and Heather, have dressed as a group as character from a specific actor. The first attempt was Johnny Depp, and the group has since done Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Robin Williams, Will Ferrell, and Jim Carrey. This year the group decided on Ben Stiller, with the girls dressed as his characters from ‘Heavyweights,’ ‘Dodgeball,’ ‘Zoolander’ and other fan favorites.

The group works all year to plan their costumes, which always seem to be a huge hit. “It all depends on the year, character and what each of our lives are like at the time! A lot of time and thought goes into the entire process,” said Salcedo. The Ben Still'hers' all let working at an advertising agency in Nebraska, but since then a few have moved away. Only three remain, but after missing the chance to do the group costume last year, the girls decided to never miss a Halloween together again. Lucky for us, that means more awesome group costumes in the future.

