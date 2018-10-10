Grocery Store Files Restraining Order Against Vegan Activists

A Whole Foods grocery has filed a restraining order against a group of Vegan activists for their brazen and disruptive protests.

The store, located in Berkeley, California, filed the order against the grassroots group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), which advocates for “total animal liberation.” They’ve protested outside, and inside, the store on multiple occasions, of various stores, in order to raise awareness about “alleged animal welfare violations of Whole Foods’ main suppliers.”

A Whole Foods representative told The Guardian, “DxE members have repeatedly entered our stores and property to conduct demonstrations that disrupt customers and team members by blocking access to our aisles, departments and cash registers, interfering with our business and putting the safety of both customers and team members at risk.”

In one demonstration, a member of the group covered herself in animal feces to protest the conditions the farms that supply eggs to Trader Joe’s.

The group claims to have witnessed multiple counts of animal abuse after visiting dozens of the suppliers’ farms.

