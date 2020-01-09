Billie Joe Armstrong Wants Green Day To Play A Concert In Your Backyard

Green Day may be gearing up for a huge stadium tour, but it seems Billie Joe Armstrong would prefer something a little more intimate. The Green Day frontman recently took to Instagram to ask fans if they had a big backyard for the band to perform at. As the band prepares to drop their upcoming album, ‘Father of All,’ Armstrong wants to go back to their roots with a small outdoor concert.

In his video, Billie Joe Armstrong asks fans for their suggestions as to where Green Day should play a small scale concert. “Hey, looks like our new record’s coming out in a month or something, so we’re just planning some stuff, some surprises, but one thing I was thinking is … does anybody have, like, a relatively big backyard that we can do, like, a backyard party somewhere? Maybe come play at your house, your garage, your backyard? Or do you have a barn? Or is there a church or a church parking lot? Armstrong said in the video.

Fans quickly reacted, offering up their own backyard, or local spots for the band to play. One fan even suggested playing at a Denny’s after Green Day donated $2,000 to help rebuild a Denny’s after a concert destroyed their interior. Armstrong was all for that idea, but a backyard concert may be the right move to bring Green Day back to their roots.

