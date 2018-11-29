"The Greatest Showman’s" Keala Settle Had A Stroke One Week Prior To Oscars Performance

Keala Settle’s performance of "This Is Me,” from The Greatest Showman at the 2018 Academy Awards was powerful, emotional, and absolutely tore the house down.

What is just being revealed, however, that just one week prior to the ceremony, Settle suffered a mini-stroke, and lost half of her body’s motor functions. As a result, doctors would diagnose her with a rare cerebrovascular disorder, Moyamoya disease.

She had noticed a couple problems here and there leading up to the stroke, but during rehearsals February 24th, it all came to a head. Settle felt a shooting pain in her skull, and noticed the right side of her body went completely numb. She told People, "It was like someone cracked an egg on the top of my head and then drew a line on my body, turning one half off. My body started drooping immediately. I tried to put my hands up to my face, but I could only move my left arm. I couldn't talk because part of my tongue was immobile. I tried to stand, but there was nothing."

Luckily, she regained function about 20 minutes after the stroke's dissipation, and made the decision later on to delay surgery so she could perform.

Video of Keala Settle - This is Me (Oscar 2018)

Settle said of now living with the disease, “It’s shifted me in ways I’m still understanding. The way that I look at the world is so completely different. I’m more at peace than I've ever been; I can find the joy in things I never could. This truly gave me another lease on life.”

Six months ago, she underwent a 10-hour, double-bypass brain surgery to correct the problem, and she’s ready to continue living life to the fullest. “The universe had its chance to take me and I’m still here. I’m just so grateful to be alive and I’m not giving that up.”

