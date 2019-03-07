Is This The Greatest "American Idol" Audition Of All Time?

According to Katy Perry, we may have already found our winner for this season of American Idol.

24-year-old Alejandro Aranda absolutley floored Idol judges Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie with his amazing guitar skills and "heavenly" voice, with Perry declaring him the favorite. She said, "Alejandro, I think you're the winner. I think you're really special, and an absolute genius."

After Aranda's audition, Richie leapt out of his chair and gave him a huge hug saying, "That was the greatest. There is nothing like you, my friend." Bryan added, "I feel like I'm in the presence of greatness. I've never seen somebody do what you just did on a guitar. I am so glad you are here – you just rocked my world."

Video of Alejandro Aranda AMAZING Full Audition Leaves Judges Speechless - American Idol 2019 on ABC

Good luck to everybody else in the competition!

