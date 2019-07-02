We Can't Stop Laughing At The Greasy Pole Contest

This competition dates back to 1927!

July 2, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Charlton Buttigieg/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Charlton Buttigieg/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Humor
JT
Random & Odd News
Shows
Sports

It's survival of the slipperiest.

Since 1997, the steady and the determined have flocked to Gloucester, Massachusetts in an attempt to walk on a telephone pole covered in Crisco and vegetable oil.  The goal: capture the Italian flag at the end of the pole.  If you fall, you (kind of) comfortably land in the water.  No worries if you make a fool of yourself: only about 1,000 people are watching!

Check out the highlights below.  And congratulations to 18-year-old Derek Hopkins: he snatched the flag on his first attempt!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Gloucester
Massachusetts
Greasy Pole Contest

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes