We Can't Stop Laughing At The Greasy Pole Contest

It's survival of the slipperiest.

Since 1997, the steady and the determined have flocked to Gloucester, Massachusetts in an attempt to walk on a telephone pole covered in Crisco and vegetable oil. The goal: capture the Italian flag at the end of the pole. If you fall, you (kind of) comfortably land in the water. No worries if you make a fool of yourself: only about 1,000 people are watching!

Check out the highlights below. And congratulations to 18-year-old Derek Hopkins: he snatched the flag on his first attempt!

Video of 2019 Gloucester Greasy Pole Contest

