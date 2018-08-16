John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Reunite For 40th Anniversary Of "Grease"

40 years later, and they still go together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John were on hand at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater last night for a special screening to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic musical Grease.  Speaking of the movie and her relationship with Travolta, Newton-John told People, "We did something life-changing, making that film.  [At the premiere> you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening.  It was a huge response.  I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him.  We've stayed friends ever since."

Also attending the screening were Didi Conn, who played beauty school dropout Frenchy, Barry Pearl, who starred as T-Bird Doody, and Randal Kleiser, the director of the film.

