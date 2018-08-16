John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Reunite For 40th Anniversary Of "Grease"

40 years later, and they still go together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John were on hand at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater last night for a special screening to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic musical Grease. Speaking of the movie and her relationship with Travolta, Newton-John told People, "We did something life-changing, making that film. [At the premiere> you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We've stayed friends ever since."

GREASE IS STILL THE WORD: At a special 40th anniversary screening of #Grease, stars #JohnTravolta and #OliviaNewtonJohn recall when they realized the musical was a hit. pic.twitter.com/31dbwJyYiC — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 16, 2018

Also attending the screening were Didi Conn, who played beauty school dropout Frenchy, Barry Pearl, who starred as T-Bird Doody, and Randal Kleiser, the director of the film.

Via People