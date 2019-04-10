"Grease" Prequel In Development At Paramount Pictures

Paramount is ready for a little bit of "Greased Lightning!"

Paramount Players has reportedly put into development a prequel of the 1978 musical Grease.  Titled Summer Loving, the film will focus on the time before Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson reunited at Rydell High, in a summer fling as described in the song "Summer Nights."

No other details have been announced about the film, other than Paramount has selected veteran writer John August, writer of Big Fish and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, to pen the script. 

Via Hollywood Reporter

 

