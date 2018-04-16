Grand Prairie Named The "Least Hipster" City In The United States

Hipsters beware! Grand Prairie is just not for you!

A recent study conducted by Move Hub found that our very own Grand Prairie is the "least hipster" city in the United States, according to the site's International Hipster Index. The site first looked at cities with populations over 150,000, and factored five things into their rankings: the number of vegan eateries, coffee shops, tattoo studios, vintage boutiques, and record stores per 100,000 residents. And GP came out at the very bottom! Or top, depending on how you feel about hipsters. They ranked 443 out of 446 is what we're trying to say.

And to probably nobody's surprise, Portland was the country's most hipster-friendly city, and ranks #2 in the world!

The most hipster cities are as follows:

1-Brighton and Hove, UK

2-Portland, OR, USA

3-Salt Lake City, UT, USA

4-Seattle, WA, USA

5-Lisbon, Portugal

6-Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA

7-Miami, FL, USA

8-Orlando, FL, USA

9-Helsinki, Finland

10-Spokane, WA, USA

The top ten least hipster cities in the world are:

1-Gelsenkirchen, Germany

2-Messina, Italy

3-Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain

4-Grand Prairie, TX, USA

5-Cartagena, Spain

6-Alcala de Henares, Spain

7-Leverkusen, Germany

8-Reggio Calabria, Italy

9-Jerez de la Frontera, Spain

10-Santa Ana, CA, USA

Austin (big surprise!) was Texas' most hipster city, ranking at #55 across the world, Dallas appeared at #72, while Fort Worth was #143. You can check out the full list of rankings HERE.

Via WFAA