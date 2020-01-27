The Grammys Make Mistake During In Memoriam, Misspelling Ric Ocasek’s Name

Every year, The Grammys honor those in the music industry that have passed away in the last year, and every year fans point out at least one mistake or omission made during the tribute. This year was no different, as The Car’s Ric Ocasek’s name was spelled wrong during the in memoriam segment.

2020 Grammys In Memoriam Honors Late Stars — and Draws Criticism for Misspelling Ric Ocasek's Name https://t.co/CPlOqv1du2 — People (@people) January 27, 2020

The Grammys honored a number of musicians lost in the last year at Sunday’s award ceremony, including Peter Tork and Nipsey Hussle. Still, it was the misspelling of Ric Ocasek’s name that has fans calling out the Grammys for their mistake. When a photo of the singer was shown, his name on screen was spelled “Rick” instead of “Ric.”

Wow, Grammys. How do you spell Ric Ocasek's name wrong???? — Rachel McKibbens (@RachelMcKibbens) January 27, 2020

The Grammys’ in memoriam montage not only misspelled Ric Ocasek’s first name, but it referred to Russell Smith of the “Amazing Aces,” leaving out the “Rhythm,” which is a hell of a thing for a music show to miss. — Greg Prince (@greg_prince) January 27, 2020

THE GRAMMYS MISPELLED RIC OCASEK"S NAME!!! #GRAMMYs — Gena Hymowech----️‍-- (@genah) January 27, 2020

Fans quickly went to social media to call out the award show for their mistake. Many commenters pointed out the irony of the music award show messing up the name of a music icon. Hopefully next year, the Grammys finally get it right with no omissions or mistakes during the in memoriam.

