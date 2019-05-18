Adele Buys $10.65 Million Mansion In Same Neighborhood She Already Lives In

The Grammy Award Winning Singer Also Owns A $9.5 Million Home In The Same Neighborhood

May 18, 2019
Adele

Philipp Schmidli / Stringer

Adele is on the move, but the singer won’t be going very far. The Grammy Award winning artist recently purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills, but the move shouldn’t be too difficult. Her new home is only a few blocks away from her current residence.

Fresh off her 31st birthday, Adele decided to celebrate with some new real estate. Her new home is a $10.65 million midcentury style home located in an A-List enclave with many celebrity residents. While the singer will be moving into a new home in the same neighborhood, her estranged husband will continue to live in her previous residence.

Her new home is a unique five bedroom, six bathroom home that includes fireplace, sunken living room and poolside patio. The home is unassuming from the outside, unlike her previous $9.5 million home, which was grander in appearance.

Adele’s new 6,045 square foot home may not be very far from her old home, but it will be her own. The Grammy Award winning singer will have to get back in the studio soon, as she now has two multi-million dollar homes in the same neighborhood to worry about.

Via Architectural Digest

