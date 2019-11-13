A ‘Golden Girls’ Live Puppet Show Is Coming To Town This Week

In the age of sequels and reboots, sometimes all fans want is a little something different. Well fans of ‘The Golden Girls’ are getting just that as a live puppet show version of the classic series is hitting the road. ‘That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody’ is a 90 minute spoof of the show about four older single women sharing a home in Miami, and will be in town this week.

Video of &quot;That Golden Girls Show!&quot; Recreates Opening of Iconic TV Show With Puppets

‘That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody’ first ran off Broadway in 2016, but with all the classic show revivals happening in 2019, it made sense for the puppet parody to return to the stage. For fans of ‘The Golden Girls’ it should be noted this version of the show is more risqué and contains strong adult language and themes. However, the personalities of the characters definitely match the way they’re portrayed on television.

I want to gooooo https://t.co/Eolhwrj7ez — Rashema (@Redkisses33) November 13, 2019

I haven't been this juiced up about a musical since I saw @sixthemusical in London. BRING ME FELT BLANCHE DEVEREAUX https://t.co/35vYBIRPKX — nounandverb (@grantandstuff) November 11, 2019

“Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, Rose's tales from St. Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and Dorothy's daily struggle to fend off her pesky ex-husband once and for all,” says the shows description. The parody stage show is currently on the road, and will be at Richardson’s Eisemann Center from November 14-16. For fans of ‘The Golden Girls’ this is a show they won’t want to miss.

Via TVWeb