Get Your Hands On Limited Edition Golden Girls Cereal!

October 19, 2018
Now you can finally have Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia over for breakfast.  You can now also have them for breakfast!

Golden Girls cereal has hit the shelves!  The multi grain Os are the brainchild of the toy manufacturer Funko, and feature animated illustrations of the four girls on the box!

Unfortunately, Funko has already said once the cereal sells out, they have no plans "as of now" to make more, but hopefully they will change their minds.

There are plenty available on eBay, however, if you feel like paying $150 for cereal!

Via NY Post

