"Dragon Ball Z's" Goku To Make First Appearance In Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

For the first time in history, Goku will be in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A recreation of Goku, measuring 70-feet deep, 36-feet wide and 56-feet tall, and featuring his blue Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan hair will fly through the streets of New York City during the annual event. Goku joins Pikachu as the only other Japanese fictional character in the Macy’s Parade balloon lineup.

Video of Dragon Ball&#039;s GOKU Gets A Balloon at the 2018 Macy&#039;s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a press release, "This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will redefine spectacle with a jaw-dropping mix of must-see entertainment for millions of spectators. Featuring an amazing line-up of high flying balloons, dazzling animated floats, world-class marching bands and performance groups, the nation’s top music artists, and of course, the one-and-only Santa Claus, the Macy’s Parade will once again herald the arrival of the holiday season."

Goku's inclusion in the parade is to commemorate the release of the 20th animated film in the Dragon Ball series, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which is set to hit theaters January 16, 2019. The 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will occur Thursday, November 22 from 8am to 11am.

Via Newsweek