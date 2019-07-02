Gizmo Is Officially Back In New “Gremlins” Animated Series

July 2, 2019
JT



(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)


Gizmo is back!

Everyone’s favorite mogwai is set to return in a brand new animated series based on the Gremlins movie franchise.

Set in the 1920s, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will dive into how Mr. Wing, the shop owner from the films, first met Gizmo at the age of 10 in Shanghai.  

The series will be part of WarnerMedia’s brand new streaming service, scheduled to launch later this year.  Unfortunately, Gizmo and the crew won’t hit our screens until at least 2020.  

WarnerMedia put in an order of 10 episodes for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, with TKO Studios co-founder Tze Chun set to write and serve as executive producer on the “adult-focused project.”

Via Consequence of Sound

