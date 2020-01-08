Girl Scouts Announce New “Lemon-Ups” Cookie That Come With Positive Affirmations

Girl Scout Cookie season is finally here, and there is a new addition to the lineup that has fans very excited. While all the classics will still be available, a new lemon flavored cookie is here to deliver flavor and a positive message. Lemon-Ups are a crispy lemon flavored wafer that comes with positive affirmations stamped on the cookie.

Not to be confused with the similarly tart Lemonades, the crispy Lemon-Up wafers are stamped with positive affirmations like "I Am a Leader" and "I Am a Go-Getter." https://t.co/XnBiDj4XCZ — CNN (@CNN) January 7, 2020

Not to be confused with the similarly tart Lemonades, the new Lemon-Ups will have eaters reading before they chomp down. Some of the affirmations printed on the cookies include "I Am a Leader" and "I Am a Go-Getter." That’s not the only change being made by The Girl Scouts, as these new cookies will also be baked using palm oil, which is sustainable and doesn’t disrupt habitats.

Sadly Girl Scout Cookies are only sold every year for a six to eight week period, so anyone interested in the new Lemon-Ups will have to find their nearest Girl Scout. Luckily, some troops participate in a digital cookie platform that allows customers to bulk order cookies online. For any fan of lemon flavored cookies, the Lemon-Ups may be worth a bulk order.

Via CNN